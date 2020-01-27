Contrasting ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -1.64% 41.08% 6.32% Phunware N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of ZIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ZIX has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 29.11, indicating that its stock price is 2,811% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ZIX and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 4 0 3.00 Phunware 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIX presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.27%. Given ZIX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZIX is more favorable than Phunware.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIX and Phunware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $70.48 million 5.58 $15.44 million $0.32 22.06 Phunware N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A

ZIX has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Summary

ZIX beats Phunware on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery. It also provides ZixOne, a mobile email app, which offers mobile access to corporate email and does not allow data to be persistently stored on employee's device. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.