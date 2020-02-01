ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Shares Gap Up to $5.74

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.74. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 20,455 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.33% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

