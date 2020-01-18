ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) rose 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.54, approximately 167,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 231,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

