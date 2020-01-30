Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.28. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter worth about $11,266,000.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

