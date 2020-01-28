Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

VLRS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter worth about $11,266,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 512.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 926,522 shares during the period.

Shares of VLRS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 720,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,018. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

