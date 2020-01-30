Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 5606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter worth $11,266,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 512.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 926,522 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter worth $3,745,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 2,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 323,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter worth $1,001,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.28.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners