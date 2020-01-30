Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Trading 1.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) traded up 1.7% on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.70, 15,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 219,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VLRS. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 566.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

