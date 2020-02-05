ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital lowered ConvaTec Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered ConvaTec Group to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.55) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConvaTec Group to a sector performer rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 202.64 ($2.67).

Shares of LON CTEC traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 210.90 ($2.77). The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 202.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 185.27.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

