ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 206.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 206.38 ($2.71).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTEC. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.55) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital downgraded ConvaTec Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of CTEC traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 208 ($2.74). 3,727,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.35.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

