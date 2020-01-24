Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB) dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 65,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 27,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Conversion Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. Conversion Labs had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 674.88%.

In related news, Director Happy David Walters bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 398,615 shares of company stock worth $67,023. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conversion Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVLB)

Conversion Labs, Inc, an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software.

