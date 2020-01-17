Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Cooper Energy Ltd. (ASX:COE)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.60 ($0.43) and last traded at A$0.60 ($0.42), approximately 3,902,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.59 ($0.41).

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The firm has a market cap of $981.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.57.

About Cooper Energy (ASX:COE)

Cooper Energy Limited, an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the discovery, commercialization, and sale of gas to south-east Australia. The company's principal project is the Sole gas project, which is under development in the offshore Gippsland Basin. It operates offshore gas production and exploration projects in the Otway Basin; and offshore gas exploration and development projects in the Gippsland Basin, as well as an onshore oil production and exploration project from the western flank of the Cooper Basin.

