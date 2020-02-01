Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Receives $38.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

CPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 35,631 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $446.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.13). Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $729.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Cooper-Standard’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper-Standard will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

