Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 666,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 65.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 74.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTB stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. 324,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,752. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

