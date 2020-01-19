Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Copa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.18.

CPA stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.51. The stock had a trading volume of 146,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,596. Copa has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $116.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Copa had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 25.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,280,000 after acquiring an additional 321,725 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Copa by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 776,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,738,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 171.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,180,000 after purchasing an additional 169,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after acquiring an additional 208,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 7.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

