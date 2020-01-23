Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.48

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.48 and last traded at $97.45, with a volume of 62589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

