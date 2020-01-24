Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$1.10 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.93% from the company’s previous close.

CMMC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.15 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.34.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. stock opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69. The company has a market cap of $150.59 million and a PE ratio of -13.15. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.18.

In related news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$29,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 261,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,344.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

