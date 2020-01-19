Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.01. 855,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,547 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?

