Core Laboratories (CLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CLB opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ABN Amro downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

