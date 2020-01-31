Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.64 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.41 EPS.

Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,411. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ABN Amro lowered Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.55.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

