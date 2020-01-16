Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 116.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.4%.

NYSE CLB opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

CLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ABN Amro lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

