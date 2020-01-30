Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.36 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. 731,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,629. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ABN Amro lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.55.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

