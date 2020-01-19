Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on CORE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,915,000 after buying an additional 56,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Core-Mark by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 11.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 865,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 85,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Core-Mark by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

