Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Head to Head Review

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Corecivic has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corecivic and Medical Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corecivic 9.57% 14.02% 5.27% Medical Properties Trust 41.57% 6.36% 3.18%

Dividends

Corecivic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Corecivic pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corecivic has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Corecivic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Corecivic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corecivic and Medical Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corecivic $1.84 billion 1.03 $159.21 million $2.31 6.90 Medical Properties Trust $784.52 million 14.61 $1.02 billion $1.37 16.17

Medical Properties Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corecivic. Corecivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corecivic and Medical Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corecivic 0 0 0 0 N/A Medical Properties Trust 0 3 9 0 2.75

Medical Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $21.13, suggesting a potential downside of 4.63%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Corecivic.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.