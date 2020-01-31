Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 1,211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,736,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLGX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,481. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 120.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Corelogic has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index