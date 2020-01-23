Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued an update on its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY19 guidance to exceed $2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.83. 6,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,497. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $458.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corelogic will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLGX. ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on Corelogic and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Corelogic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikrant Raina bought 2,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.97 per share, with a total value of $99,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $663,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

