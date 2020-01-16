CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

CPLG stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.31 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 55,714 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 81,655 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

