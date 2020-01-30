CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to announce sales of $148.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.90 million and the highest is $149.20 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $139.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $574.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $575.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $627.79 million, with estimates ranging from $614.91 million to $643.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Shares of COR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,700 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $58,651,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 424.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,915,000 after buying an additional 301,555 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,516,000 after buying an additional 108,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 254,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,961,000 after buying an additional 98,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $7,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

