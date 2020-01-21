CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COR. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $117.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,296,307.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $90,225.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,700. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

