CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $117.72 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $93.18 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.19 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,296,307.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock worth $1,631,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

