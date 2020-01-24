Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.25

Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €41.25 ($47.97) and last traded at €40.70 ($47.33), with a volume of 149335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €38.50 ($44.77).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Corestate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.67 ($65.89).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €35.04 and a 200 day moving average of €32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24. The firm has a market cap of $832.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13.

Corestate Capital Company Profile (ETR:CCAP)

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

