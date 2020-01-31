Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) Receives €56.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €56.67 ($65.89).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CCAP opened at €40.35 ($46.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $846.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. Corestate Capital has a fifty-two week low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a fifty-two week high of €39.60 ($46.05). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.10.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

