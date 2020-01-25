Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevali Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TV. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.17 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.30 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.35.

TV opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.49.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$115.04 million for the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

