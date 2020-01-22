Cormark Comments on New Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NGD opened at C$1.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.39. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.82 and a 52-week high of C$2.03. The firm has a market cap of $868.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.49.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$222.33 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

