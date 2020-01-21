Cormark Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

TSE YRI opened at C$4.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.49. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.24.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$472.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

