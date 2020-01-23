Cormark Cuts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$33.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC cut shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.10.

TOY stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.03. The company had a trading volume of 87,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.13. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$29.99 and a 52-week high of C$46.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$723.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$845.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

