Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Silver Standard Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06.

Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$195.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.48 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?