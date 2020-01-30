Cormark Increases Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$1.15

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.32% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

TSE:CS opened at C$0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$109.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$468,866.20. Also, insider George Leslie Brack purchased 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,160,000. Insiders have acquired 327,000 shares of company stock worth $197,640 in the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

