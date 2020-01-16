Cormark Raises Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$215.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$215.00 price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital cut Boyd Group Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut Boyd Group Income Fund from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Boyd Group Income Fund stock traded up C$5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$218.09. 33,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,447. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$201.63 and a twelve month high of C$219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$566.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$562.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 4.4799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?