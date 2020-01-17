Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.93. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BYD. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$215.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$219.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$201.63 and a one year high of C$220.00.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$566.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$562.93 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

