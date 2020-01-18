Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) – Cormark lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Copper Mountain Mining’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$62.70 million during the quarter.

