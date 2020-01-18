Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Superior Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CVE SGI opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$1.14.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$35.35 million during the quarter.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

