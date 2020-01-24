Cormark Trims First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Target Price to C$16.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.67.

TSE FR opened at C$13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.14.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$68,303.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$548,162.91. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 56,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$833,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,370,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,717,766. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,741 shares of company stock worth $2,803,909.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

