Cormark Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. BCE has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 57.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 155.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?