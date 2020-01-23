CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CorMedix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,579. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million.

In related news, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $111,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,251.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CorMedix during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CorMedix by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CorMedix by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

