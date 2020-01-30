CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRMD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

In related news, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $111,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,251.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 975,813 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth $2,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 111,060 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CorMedix by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com