Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Sells C$15,500.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Colin Burgess Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$15,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,792.70.

Shares of CGP opened at C$3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.70. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.96 and a 52 week high of C$7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 million and a P/E ratio of -12.21.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. It holds a 100% interest in Miocene gold-silver-copper project, which covers an area of 5,014 hectares located in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta of northern Chile; and has a portfolio of mineral properties that target epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Ecuador.

