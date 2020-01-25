Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Sells $512,090.27 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $60.91 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -217.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $3,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSOD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

