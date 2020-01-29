Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Barclays raised Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.24 and a beta of 1.14. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $240,680.00. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,005,749.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,848,299 shares in the company, valued at $114,982,680.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,899 shares of company stock worth $8,725,587. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

