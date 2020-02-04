Corning Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:GLW)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

In other news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,560. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: What causes a recession?