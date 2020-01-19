Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Corning reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

In other Corning news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,913,472.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,348,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,018. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

